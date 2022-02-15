© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
President Biden will give remarks on Russia and Ukraine this afternoon. WESA will carry live special coverage starting at 3:30 p.m.
Politics & Government

Pennsylvania legislative maps draw legal challenge over Butler County's division

90.5 WESA | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Pennsylvania Redistricting
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Chairman Mark Nordenberg, center, speaks during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The commission voted Thursday in favor of new preliminary district maps over sharp objections from the House's Republican leader about how his chamber's district lines would change. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A new legal filing claims redrawn district maps for the state House of Representatives improperly carved up a western Pennsylvania county.

The lawsuit docketed on Tuesday focuses on changes made to Butler County in district lines approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission earlier this month.

The plaintiffs are Ryan Covert, a Republican who hopes to run for a Butler County state House district; Darlene Covert, his mother; and a third Butler resident, Erik Hulick. The commission is the defendant.

People have more than two weeks left to take their objections to the General Assembly maps to the state Supreme Court. Additional challenges are expected, likely including from state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a Centre County Republican.

Benninghoff cast the lone “no” vote when the Legislative Reapportionment Commission approved the revised maps by a 4-1 vote.

The lawsuit notes Butler County was divided into three legislative districts under the preliminary House map advanced in December, but the final map approved Feb. 4 split it into four districts.

The plaintiffs claim the final House map makes Butler County residents “victims of excessive partisan or political classifications and other circumstances orchestrated to protect incumbent state representatives.”

It calls the House map an unconstitutional political gerrymander.

Tags

Politics & Government Top StoryRedistricting Pennsylvania
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More