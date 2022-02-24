© 2022 90.5 WESA
Guy Ciarrocchi drops from GOP field for Pennsylvania governor

By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST
Guy Ciarrocchi speaks during a debate with other Republican Party candidates seeking to win the party nomination in the 2022 election for Pennsylvania Governor in this photo made on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in New Castle, Pa.

Another candidate is dropping out of the crowded field for the GOP nomination for governor of Pennsylvania.

Guy Ciarrocchi, who stepped down as president and CEO of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry to run, said Thursday that he is ending his campaign.

The primary election is May 17. Candidates can begin circulating paperwork on Friday to gather the 2,000 voter signatures necessary to qualify for primary ballots across Pennsylvania.

Ciarrocchi is a long-time advocate for parochial and charter schools, and was a former congressional staffer and top aide to former Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley before he joined the Chester County chamber.

Even with Ciarrocchi's exit, the Republican primary field remains double-digits deep as GOP rivals vie for the nomination to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, two-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in November’s election.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a second-term Democrat, is constitutionally restricted from serving a third term. He has endorsed Shapiro.

