State Supreme Court upholds new maps for Pennsylvania General Assembly

New maps of General Assembly districts that reflect the past decade's population changes in Pennsylvania survived legal challenges on Wednesday, as the state Supreme Court cleared the way for candidates to begin circulating petitions to get on the spring primary ballot.

The justices rejected various arguments against the district lines that were drawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission for the state House and Senate. As a result, the new districts will be in effect for the coming decade.

The justices said they would adjust the elections calendar in a separate order that was not immediately available.

The commission approved the new maps 4-1 more than a month ago, with only House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County voting against them.

Benninghoff launched one of the appeals the justices denied, along with challenges from some Butler County residents, a couple state lawmakers, math and science professors at Pennsylvania schools, a candidate running for a state House seat and others.

Democrats hope the reshuffled legislative maps will help them make inroads into the Republicans' firm control over both chambers. The GOP currently has a 113-90 House majority and a 29-21 Senate majority based on maps that have been in place since the 2014 election.