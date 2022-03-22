© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA will carry NPR's live anchored coverage of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings. Starting at 9 a.m. on 90.5 FM or wesa.fm.
Politics & Government

4 GOP candidates for governor of Pennsylvania set rules to join a debate

By Associated Press
Published March 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
Election 2022 Pennsylvania Governor Lou Barletta
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
In this photo made on Monday, March 7, 2022, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Lou Barletta, visits stores as he visits a shoe store on a campaign stop in Butler, Pa. Barletta is running for the party nomination for the office in the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election.

Four Republican candidates for governor in the party's crowded primary race say they will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania.

The four — Lou Barletta, Jake Corman, Bill McSwain and Dave White — issued the joint statement Monday night, eight weeks before the May 17 primary election.

The Republican primary is unusually crowded, with nine candidates.

That is the reason the candidates said they would restrict their participation in debates to ones moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania, who has not criticized the candidates, or donated money or endorsed in the race.

Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s two-time elected attorney general, has a clear path to the Democratic Party’s nomination. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term and has endorsed Shapiro.

One campaign said the candidates will not participate in debates where journalists ask the questions.

“Republicans ought to pick the Republican candidate, and that means the debate process as well,” said Tim Murtaugh, a campaign spokesperson for Barletta. “This is about partnering with other Republicans to make sure we have a process that doesn't get hijacked by the media or liberal activists.”

Murtaugh said, “the media doesn't have an interest in picking the best Republican candidate to beat Josh Shapiro. Republicans do.”

Tags

Politics & Government Pennsylvania Governor Election 2022Lou BarlettaJake CormanBill McSwainDave White
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Load More