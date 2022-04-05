The special election for Gainey and Wheatley's old state House seats is today

Voters in Pittsburgh's two majority-Black state House districts go to the polls today to fill out the terms of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and one of his key lieutenants.

Gainey and his chief of staff Jake Wheatley had represented state House districts, 19 and 24. Both seats became vacant when the men took their city posts, and today voters will decide who fills them until the end of this year.

In Wheatley's old 19th district seat, the only choice on the ballot is Aerion Abney, who has tried to topple Wheatley for years.

Gainey's old district is a bit more competitive: Democrats chose Martell Covington as their nominee, while Republicans chose Todd Koger, who has sought the seat before.

Next month's primaries and the November election will determine who holds those seats for a full two-year term that will start next year. Both Abney and Covington will be on the ballot again, facing more competitive fields.

Polls close tonight at 8 p.m.