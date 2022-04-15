Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Ed Gainey announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “minor symptoms.” He’s continuing to work while isolating at home, according to a statement from his office.

He is fully vaccinated and boosted.

“I’m thankful for the protection provided by the vaccine and boosters and I hope my diagnosis can serve as a reminder to all of us to remain vigilant in the face of the ongoing pandemic,” Gainey said in a statement.

His office says the test results announced Friday were the result of a PCR test. In December, Gainey disclosed that he had tested positive on a rapid test, but a later PCR test was negative.

While the CDC still classifies Allegheny County’s infection rate as “low,” case numbers doubled in the last week.

According to data released Thursday from the Allegheny County Health Department, there were 906 newly reported COVID-19 cases over the last week. That’s up from 487 cases the previous week.

Roughly 72% of people ages five and older are fully vaccinated in Allegheny County, according to the Health Department, though only about half of people eligible for a booster have gotten one.

