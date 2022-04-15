© 2022 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tests positive for COVID-19

90.5 WESA | By Lucy Perkins
Published April 15, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
Election 2021-Mayor Pittsburgh Ed Gainey
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
The Democratic Party candidate for Mayor of Pittsburgh in the 2021 election, Ed Gainey, addresses the people gathered for Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro's campaign launch for Pennsylvania governor, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Mayor Ed Gainey announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “minor symptoms.” He’s continuing to work while isolating at home, according to a statement from his office.

He is fully vaccinated and boosted.

“I’m thankful for the protection provided by the vaccine and boosters and I hope my diagnosis can serve as a reminder to all of us to remain vigilant in the face of the ongoing pandemic,” Gainey said in a statement.

His office says the test results announced Friday were the result of a PCR test. In December, Gainey disclosed that he had tested positive on a rapid test, but a later PCR test was negative.

While the CDC still classifies Allegheny County’s infection rate as “low,” case numbers doubled in the last week.

According to data released Thursday from the Allegheny County Health Department, there were 906 newly reported COVID-19 cases over the last week. That’s up from 487 cases the previous week.

Roughly 72% of people ages five and older are fully vaccinated in Allegheny County, according to the Health Department, though only about half of people eligible for a booster have gotten one.

Lucy Perkins
Lucy Perkins is an editor and also reports on federal government and elections for the Government and Accountability team. Before joining the WESA newsroom, she was an NPR producer in Washington, D.C., working on news programs like All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. You can reach her at lperkins@wesa.fm.
