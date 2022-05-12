Jake Corman drops out of Pennsylvania governor’s race, endorses Lou Barletta

Following a campaign that has struggled to gain favor with Republican primary voters, state Senate President Jake Corman on Thursday ended his bid for the GOP’s nod to run for governor.

He is now backing former Republican congressman Lou Barletta just days before the primary ends on May 17th. Voters have been able to apply and cast mail ballots for weeks, but the last day to apply for one was May 10th.

“I’m not advising other people in their candidacy,” Corman said at an event near the state Capitol in Harrisburg. “But what is important is the party itself and our ability to be able to put a candidate forward that can win in the fall.”

Corman filed court papers weeks ago indicating that he would drop out of the crowded GOP primary, but changed his mind after a conversation with former President Donald Trump. The veteran senator said he had not been contacted by Trump about the decision nor had he consulted with him before dropping out.

“I think he’s very fond of Lou, but the [former] President has decided not to endorse in this race and I respect that,” Corman added.

Corman pointed to Barletta’s experience in Congress and his penchant for running issues-focused ads and messaging as reasons for backing the Hazelton Republican.

Both repeatedly denied suggestions that the decision was influenced by a desire to limit state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s (R-Franklin) lead in the polls, but hinted that they were not confident in Mastriano’s ability to successfully campaign against the sole Democratic candidate, Josh Shapiro.

“I know Doug Mastriano is trying to win this as well, but I’m presenting to the people of Pennsylvania that I will give Republicans the best chance to win in November,” Barletta said.

This story will be updated.

