Politics & Government

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz campaigns for Republican primary hopeful David McCormick

90.5 WESA | By Marylee Williams
Published May 13, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT
cruz mccormick
Marylee Williams
/
WESA
Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz stumps for Republican primary hopeful David McCormick.

Senator Ted Cruz stumped for Senate primary candidate David McCormick Thursday in Carnegie.

Cruz told the crowd of more than 100 people that he was backing McCormick, who is running in a crowded Republican primary for U.S.Senate. Cruz explained that McCormick was the most conservative candidate that can win in November.

“The whole objective is to save the country," Cruz said. "So you might be wonderful, but I’m not interested at tilting at windmills. We need to win.”

McCormick touched on a number of issues during his speech, including the economy, energy, immigration, firearms and access to abortion.

“I believe that life begins at conception and ends with death,” he told the crowd and then referenced the U.S. Supreme Court leaked draft opinion that suggested the court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

McCormick is competing in the May 17 primary; other leading candidates include Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette.

Ted Cruz David McCormick Election 2022 U.S. Senate Election 2022
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
