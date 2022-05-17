© 2022 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

Josh Shapiro wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania governor

90.5 WESA | By Associated Press
Published May 17, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT
josh shapiro_3-18_campaign stop1_attorney general_kk.jpg
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a gubernatorial campaign stop at a home in Forest Hills in the Pittsburgh area earlier this year.

Pennsylvania Democrats have made their choice for governor official, handing the nomination to second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. The incumbent, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, is term-limited.

Shapiro, 48, from the Philadelphia suburb of Abington, spent the primary campaign season raising money and working to boost his pick for lieutenant governor ahead of what is expected to be a grueling fall campaign.

He is a former state lawmaker and county commissioner whose record as attorney general includes the production of a 2018 report into child sexual abuse among the state’s Catholic churches.

Shapiro’s advertising in recent weeks has included spots introducing him to voters, but he also has targeted state Sen. Doug Mastriano as the Republican gubernatorial candidate emerged from the large primary field as a front-runner.

Associated Press
