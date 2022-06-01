Allegheny County starts recounting ballots in razor-thin GOP Senate primary

A recount effort to decide the razor-thin Republican Senate primary is underway in Allegheny County, as with election offices all across the state.

At a county warehouse on Pittsburgh’s North Side, roughly 100 county workers assembled and were sworn in at 8 a.m. this morning to begin the work of rescanning more than 290,000 ballots cast either by mail or in person on May 17.

By 11:15 a.m., the county said in a lunchtime release, nearly 70 percent of the mail-in and absentee ballots had been fed into scanners with their votes tabulated. By noon, more than one third of the in-person ballots had been scanned.

“We’ll drop those results into a database and come up with a new set of results,” said County Elections Manager David Voye as the process got underway.

The recount was prompted by a state law that requires a retabulation of votes in any statewide race where the margin of victory is less than half of 1 percent of the votes cast. And the Republican Senate contest qualifies: Fewer than 1,000 votes separate celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz from hedge fund executive David McCormick in a seven-way contest.

The recounting work proceeded without incident Wednesday morning, as workers fed ballots into scanners. State law requires that counties not use the same means to tote up votes as they used on Election Night.

In Allegheny County, the problem is addressed by virtue of the fact that the county uses two separate models of scanning device — a high-speed model used last month to tabulate the mail-in ballots, and a slower model to handle the in-person vote at voting places on Election Day. This week, the county will reverse that approach, so that each ballot is ultimately scanned by two different types of machine.

Chris Potter / 90.5 WESA Allegheny County elections workers scanning ballots as part of the recount process on June 1, 2022.

While it’s only the results of the Republican primary that are at issue – Lt. Gov.John Fetterman won the Democratic Senate primary handily — all the ballots with Senate votes are being recounted. That’s because it would be more time-consuming to separate out the Republican votes on the front end.

By state law, candidates are allowed to monitor the proceedings, or to have attorneys do so. Political parties are also allowed to send representatives. The Oz and McCormick campaigns had just one lawyer on hand apiece Wednesday morning.

Counting is expected to continue into Thursday, in part to address cases where "overvotes" — those in which a voter appeared to vote for more than one candidate -- confuse the total. Officials must submit results of the recount to the Department of State by June 8.

This is the second recount carried out in the past year: A similar effort was undertaken following a razor-thin Commonwealth Court race last fall. It’s the fourth time a statewide recount has been undertaken since the state law requiring them in close races was passed in 2004.

