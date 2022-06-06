Departing Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert to take job with FBI

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert will join the FBI after he leaves the bureau in July, the Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday.

Schubert made the announcement to his staff in an internal memo, which a Post-Gazette story briefly summarized Monday morning.

Schubert's new position will be in Clarksburg, W.Va. at the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services headquarters. Schubert will serve as the section chief for the Global Law Enforcement Support.

Last month Schubert announced he would be retiring after roughly three decades with the department. Schubert was named chief in 2017 under former Mayor Bill Peduto, and worked with current Mayor Ed Gainey's administration for its first six months.