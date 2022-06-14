Deluzio, fresh off primary win in 17th Congressional district, gets support from national Democrats

So far it’s been the 12th Congressional District that has gotten most of the attention in Pittsburgh, thanks to a rough-and-tumble Democratic primary to replace Mike Doyle in the deeply blue seat.

But the adjoining 17th District is about due for its close-up, and Democratic nominee Chris Deluzio can expect national help in his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer this November.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which seeks to elect and protect Democratic House members, is adding Deluzio to its “Red to Blue” program. The designation is given to candidates that the DCCC considers “top-tier” and worthy of further investment.

Deluzio, a Navy veteran who has worked on voting rights and voting security, bested LGBT activist Sean Meloy in last month’s primary, campaigning with ample union support. The DCCC’s announcement means it will invest its own resources this November. That support can take the form of candidate training and strategic advice, as well as help with fundraising and staff, among other resources.

In a statement announcing the move, DCCC spokesperson James Singer said Deluzio’s “record of service at home and overseas reflect the values of western Pennsylvania — from fighting for good-paying union jobs to protecting a woman's right to choose.”

Typically, “Red to Blue” candidates are those challenging a Republican incumbent. The 17th District, however, is currently held by Conor Lamb, a fellow Democrat, and will be open next year because Lamb chose to run for Senate rather than to keep his House seat.

The 17th, which includes both Beaver County and a broad swath of the Allegheny County suburbs, offers Democrats a chance to hold the line in a national political climate that augurs well for Republicans generally.

The DCCC enlists candidates in the program if they meet requirements for fundraising, outreach, and organizational infrastructure. And Deluzio is the only Democrat in the region to have earned the designation so far.

The DCCC, which calls the Republican Shaffer a “MAGA wolf in a moderate sheep’s clothing,” has already begun efforts to link him to Doug Mastriano, the GOP’s extremely conservative gubernatorial nominee, on issues like guns .