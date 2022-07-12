© 2022 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

Election to replace the Pittsburgh city councilor will be on the November ballot

90.5 WESA | By Kiley Koscinski
Published July 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT
pittsburgh city council corey o'connor meeting.JPG
Maggie Young
/
90.5 WESA
Corey O'Connor in Pittsburgh City Council in 2020.

Some Pittsburghers will have another decision to make this November. As Corey O’Connor takes on the role of Allegheny County Controller, he leaves a vacancy on Pittsburgh City Council behind him. At the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, officials announced that a special election to replace O’Connor would be held at the same time as the general election: Nov. 8.

Pennsylvania election law mandates that special elections for vacancies that occur within 120 days of a general election must take place during the general election. According to City Clerk Brenda Pree, the order to hold the contest will be issued Wednesday.

Pittsburgh will follow the same election schedule as Allegheny County, according to Pree. That gives would-be candidates until August 1 to circulate and file nomination papers.

O’Connor has served on City Council since 2012. He has represented District Five, which encompasses Glen Hazel, Greenfield, Hays, Hazelwood, Lincoln Place, New Homestead, Regent Square, Swisshelm Park and part of Squirrel Hill.

Months before O’Connor was confirmed by the state Senate to become Allegheny County Controller, Greenfield community advocate Barb Warwick announced a campaign to replace him. She told WESA in May that her interest in running was spurred by the fight over the Mon Oakland Connector, a controversial and since-discarded proposal to create a roadway for a shuttle-bus system between Oakland and Hazelwood.

Warwick said in May that District five has “some of the most powerful and influential people in Pittsburgh, as well as some of the poorest and most vulnerable — and everything in between. … So we really need someone on City Council who is active in the community.”

Kiley Koscinski
Kiley covers city government, policy and how Pittsburghers engage with city services. She also works as a fill-in host for All Things Considered. Kiley has previously served as a producer on The Confluence and Morning Edition.
