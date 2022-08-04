City controller says Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure needs more staff

An audit of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure found that the five-year-old agency is chronically understaffed — and as a result, the city’s paving division is inefficient and records about projects are incomplete.

The audit was completed by City Controller Michael Lamb. The report notes that DOMI was unable to provide records about its early evolution, a lack of institutional memory that Lamb called “concerning.”

“Employee turnover occurs in all places of employment, and without records, there is no concrete evidence of why certain decisions were made at the beginning,” the audit said.

The audit repeatedly called for more staff to more efficiently track the condition of streets, keep records, and other tasks. Lamb specifically calls for more inspectors for DOMI’s paving division to help the city "increase its ability to make sure paving work is completed properly and information about our streets is being inputted and updated.”

In a written response to the audit, DOMI said just nine inspectors performed 50,000 inspections in 2021. But the department expects to need at least 54,000 inspections this year, not including the workload of handling complaints made to the city's 311 line. Kimberly Lucas, director of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, said in the department's response that it “desperately” needs additional staff.

She added “nearly every division of our department is understaffed.” As an example, Lucas said the department has one traffic signal engineer monitoring more than 600 intersections. The Federal Highway Administration recommends the city employ six such engineers, Lucas said.

The controller’s office repeatedly recommends adding more staff as a solution to the problems laid out in the audit. In DOMI’s response, Lucas notes plans for the department to request more staff during the upcoming budget season. Lucas did not clarify how many additional staff she estimates is necessary.

According to Lamb, DOMI’s 2020 budget was $5.8 million with 97 positions. There were 17 vacancies at the end of 2020, the audit found.

Lamb is holding a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the findings and recommendations in the audit.

This story will be updated.