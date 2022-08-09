Pa. Department of Labor and Industry ends vocational rehab waitlist

A waitlist for job training opportunities for people with disabilities has been lifted across Pennsylvania.

This week, the state’s Department of Labor and Industry has opened up more vocational rehabilitation services.

It’s the first time in nearly 30 years that there has been no waitlist for these programs.

The department noted that, thanks to a surplus of federal funding tied to the pandemic, the state has additional resources and is able to end a waitlist for these services.

The office says it will now be able to expand programs like counseling and job training for individuals with disabilities.

For more information, L&I has details on the CareerLink website.

