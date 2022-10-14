Biden visiting Pittsburgh next Thursday

President Joe Biden will make another visit to Pittsburgh next Thursday and participate in a reception for Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia, according to a statement sent out late Thursday evening by the White House.

The travel advisory had little else to say about Biden's plans, or what the president would be doing in the western part of the state. But it is the latest in a long list of visits he has made to the Pittsburgh area, the most recent having been a stop at a West Mifflin union hall on Labor Day.

Fetterman attended that event as well, and spoke privately with Biden about his longstanding support for decriminalizing marijuana use. A few weeks later, Biden announced blanket pardons for those who had federal convictions for minor marijuana offenses, and the beginning of a process to delist marijuana as a serious drug.

Previously, Biden has come to Pittsburgh to make policy speeches, like laying out priorities for an expansive infrastructure plan. And last month he used Philadelphia as the backdrop for a speech warning of the dangers of Trumpism and the way it fuels election denialism.

This visit is an official White House event, rather than an overtly political rally, and the advisory identifies Fetterman in his role as the state's lieutenant governor rather than the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania's Senate seat.