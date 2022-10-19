© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

City launches academy to introduce students to local government

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt
Published October 19, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
Gainey Youth Civic Leadership Academy
Jillian Forstadt
/
90.5 WESA
Speaking at the Heinz History Center on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey asked his staff to stand up and raise their hands. He did so to demonstrate to local students in the Youth Civic Leadership Academy what a diverse city staff can look like.

A new City of Pittsburgh initiative will give high school students the chance to learn from public officials about the inner workings of local government.

Mayor Ed Gainey said the Youth Civic Leadership Academy, launched Tuesday, will train the next generation of city leaders.

“We want to take the process that each one of these kids right here remembers, and make them a part of a solution so that we stop looking at them as the problem,” Gainey said at a Heinz History Center kickoff event.

Students participating in the program will earn college credit and be paid an hourly wage for their work.

Each week, they will meet with a different representative of city government. The students will then work as a cohort to identify local problems and potential solutions, which they will later present to city leaders.

The academy is a partnership between the Community College of Allegheny County, the city’s workforce development board, the Heinz History Center and Youth Enrichment Services—a non-profit that works to provide educational and mentorship opportunities for at-risk youth.

Gainey said the course is part of the city’s efforts to address violence among youth by investing in their future.

“Our children didn’t create this culture of violence. They inherited it from my generation,” Gainey said. “But what they can do is they can change this culture.”

A previous iteration of the Youth Civic Leadership Academy existed in 2013.

Tags
Politics & Government Top StoryEd GaineyPittsburgh Youth Civic Leadership AcademyYouth
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
See stories by Jillian Forstadt

Load More