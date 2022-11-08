Election results for Pa. governor, Senate, and U.S. House races

Follow our live election results via the tables and maps below. They will be updated as results come in on election night. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania Governor

The contrast could not be stronger, nor the stakes higher, this fall than in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro. The winner will have a chance to reshape or preserve current abortion laws, dictate a new approach to crime and shape the landscape for the 2024 presidential election.

U.S. Senate

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is among the most closely watched this year because it could determine control of the Senate. The seat is currently held by Republican Pat Toomey, who in October 2020 announced his retirement.

U.S. House: 12th District

Progressive Democrat Summer Lee is facing Republican Mike Doyle in the12th Congressional District. Although the district centered on the Democratic stronghold of Pittsburgh, the party has grown increasingly alarmed due to outside spending attacking Lee and potential confusion around Doyle (who has the same name as outgoing U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle).

U.S. House: 17th District

The 17th Congressional District is a crucial battleground, consisting of Beaver County and a broad swath of Pittsburgh's suburbs in Allegheny County. It's an open seat because incumbent Democrat Conor Lamb sacrificed a re-election bid for a failed Senate run, after winning re-election by just a couple of percentage points two years ago. Democrat Chris Deluzio and Republican Jeremy Shaffer have platforms broadly consistent with their parties.

Pennsylvania State Senate & State House

The Pennsylvania State Senate and House have been dominated by Republicans for years, but Democrats are hoping to break through following redistricting. We've rounded up the races featuring multiple candidates in southwestern Pennsylvania.