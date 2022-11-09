© 2022 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

Local incumbents win races in newly redistricted State House, Senate

90.5 WESA | By Patrick Doyle,
Mark Scolforo | Associated Press
Published November 9, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST
Updated November 9, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST
harrisburg state capitol.jpg
Tom Downing
/
WITF
Democrats have not held a majority in either chamber of the Pennsylvania legislature since 2010.

While several races remain too close to call, Allegheny County Democrats can celebrate victories by incumbent state Reps. Emily Kinkead (20th House District), Sara Innamorato (21st House District), Dan Frankel (23rd House District), Brandon Markosek (25th House District), Daniel Deasy (27th House District), Dan Miller (42nd House District) and Anita Kulik (45th House District). The Associated Press has called all those races (see results at the bottom of this story).

State Sen. Lindsey Williams, meanwhile, defeated Lori Mizgorski in the 38th Senate District.

Republican state Rep. Eric Davanzo was reelected in the 58th House District, and Republican Jill Cooper won the 55th District.

Republican incumbent state Reps. Natalie Mihalek (40th House District) and Valerie Gaydos (44th House District) held strong leads in their elections, but the AP has not officially called those races yet.

Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee were also reelected to the state House, but since they were simultaneously elected to the lieutenant governor's office and Congress, respectively, special elections will be held to replace them.

Similarly, the late Rep. Tony DeLuca posthumously won reelection in the 32nd District; a special election will be held to fill that seat.

Before the election, Republicans held solid leads in both chambers — 29-21 in the Senate and 113-90 in the House — and are generally expected to retain majority control of both chambers for the coming two-year session.

The GOP is targeting pickup opportunities in rural areas outside Pittsburgh, a region that has been steadily moving away from Democrats for decades, as well as the northeast, where a similar trend has been playing out.

Democrats see a mirror image in the state's most populous region — the Philadelphia suburbs, where their candidates have been performing better in local, state and national election cycles.

Patrick Doyle
Patrick Doyle oversees WESA's digital news. Previously, he served as WESA's news director. Email: pdoyle@wesa.fm.
Mark Scolforo | Associated Press
