Pa. GOP's Mike Kelly and Guy Reschenthaler reelected to Congress

Republican incumbent Congressman Mike Kelly handily defeated Democratic challenger Dan Pastore in the 16th U.S. House District, a decidedly Republican district that stretches from Erie to Butler County.

Also, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler will continue representing the 14th Congressional District, after running unopposed. The 14th District includes Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, and parts of Westmoreland, Somerset and Indiana counties.

Other Pennsylvania Republican incumbents reelected to Congress include Brian Fitzpatrick (1st District), Dan Meuser (9th), Scott Perry (10th), Loyd Smucker (11th), John Joyce (13th) and Glenn Thompson (15th).

On the Democratic side, incumbents Brendan Boyle (2nd District), Dwight Evans (3rd), Madeleine Dean (4th), Mary Gay Scanlon (5th) and Chrissy Houlahan (6th) were also reelected, according to The Associated Press.

Democrats Susan Wild (7th District) and Matt Cartwright (8th) are ahead in their races, but the AP has not yet called those races.