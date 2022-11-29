Advocates ask Josh Shapiro to fix Pa.'s unemployment system

Pennsylvania’s next governor should increase the transparency and accessibility of the state’s Unemployment Compensation system, ensure prompt payment of benefits, beef up staffing in state call centers and make other changes to help unemployed workers collect timely assistance, according to a report released today from a left-leaning policy and advocacy group for the unemployed.

Advocates rallied outside the governor’s Pittsburgh office downtown to call attention to the report, titled, “An Unemployment Insurance Agenda for Pennsylvania’s Next Governor.” Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, a Democrat from Montgomery County, will take office in January.

Among the suggestions in the report:



Appoint a quality team to review the system and make recommendations to help people still owed pandemic-era benefits

Appoint unemployed representatives to the state’s UC Advisory Council

Require reports on the status of befits claimed in the pandemic

Restore in-person services and hire sufficient staff for call centers



The document released by the Keystone Research Center also makes recommendations to expand the number of people eligible for unemployment assistance and raise the amount of benefits the unemployed can collect.

During the pandemic, the state’s unemployment benefits system struggled with high call volumes that kept the out-of-work from reaching Department of Labor and Industry staff, lengthy backlogs for receiving benefits, and staffing shortages, among other issues.