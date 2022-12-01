Controversial Berks County immigrant detention center to close

The federal government is shutting down the Berks County Residential Center that has been the subject of many protests by immigration advocacy groups.

It’s ending its contract with Berks County on Jan. 31, according to The Reading Eagle. The county received about $1 million in annual revenue from the federal government for running the detention center. County spokesperson Stephanie Weaver said it was not clear if the 60 people who work there would lose their jobs due to the closure.

The Shut Down Berks Coalition, which alleged inhumane treatment of detainees at the site, celebrated the closure. In a statement, the group said it “looks forward to seeing everyone released to their families and communities.”

The center opened in 2001 to house migrant families who had been detained by the federal government. It sat empty for most of the first year of the Biden Administration and was converted into a women-only facility earlier this year. The change last February was the latest chapter in a years-long tussle between advocates that sought to permanently close the center, and the county and federal government, who argued the center creates jobs and is a necessary part of the country’s immigration apparatus.

For more than a decade, the center had been one of three places where U.S. immigration enforcement would detain families with children.

In early 2021, the BCRC released the final seven families held there to sponsors while they awaited decisions on their cases for asylum. The Biden Administration announced plans to turn the other two, both in Texas, into “reception centers” that would aim to hold families for only a few days, before eventually converting them to adult detention centers.