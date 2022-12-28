Pittsburgh, Allegheny County launch annual Christmas tree recycling programs

As many Pittsburghers pack away holiday decorations over the next few weeks, city and county officials are encouraging residents to recycle their live Christmas trees. The county and city programs have begun accepting trees at nearly two dozen drop-off locations.

Recycled trees will be shredded into mulch for parks and home gardens. Residents are asked to remove all decorations — ornaments, toppers, lights and tinsel — and stands before dropping off their trees.

Allegheny County residents can bring trees through Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to dusk at drop-off locations in all nine county parks:



City residents can bring their trees to a dozen parks and public works locations through Jan. 26, though hours vary:

City locations without designated hours of operation may not have staff on site to assist residents, according to a city spokesperson. In the spring, Pittsburgh will launch pickup locations for residents to collect free mulch that comes from the recycled trees.

More than 5,160 trees were diverted from landfills by the programs last year.