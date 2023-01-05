Sen. Bob Casey announces he is seeking treatment for prostate cancer

Sen. Bob Casey announced in a press release that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in an emailed statement.

Casey said he would have surgery in the coming months but is expected to make a full recovery and said it would add "minimal disruption" to his work in the Senate.

Wishing Senator Casey well after his diagnosis. He was there for me and I'll be right there for him during this.



About one in every eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. It estimates there were 268,490 new cases in 2022 and 34,500 deaths. It is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for men after lung cancer. Prostate cancer is more common among Black men and men over 65.