WESA is carrying NPR's live special coverage of President Joe Biden's remarks on border security and enforcement. Listen starting at 11:15 a.m. on 90.5 FM or stream online.
Politics & Government

Sen. Bob Casey announces he is seeking treatment for prostate cancer

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST
bob_casey.jpg
Alex Brandon
/
AP

Sen. Bob Casey announced in a press release that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in an emailed statement.

Casey said he would have surgery in the coming months but is expected to make a full recovery and said it would add "minimal disruption" to his work in the Senate.

About one in every eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. It estimates there were 268,490 new cases in 2022 and 34,500 deaths. It is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for men after lung cancer. Prostate cancer is more common among Black men and men over 65.

Oliver Morrison
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas.
