Politics & Government

Allegheny County manager Willy McKain to leave for private sector job

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published January 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
allegheny_county_council_.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Longtime Allegheny County manager William McKain plans to leave for a new position in the private sector next month, county officials announced Monday.

McKain, who is also a certified public accountant, has served as county manager since he was nominated in July 2012. The county manager handles budget planning, policy creation, and other responsibilities that help implement the county executive’s goals.

“Willy often says that our employees are our best asset, and that couldn’t be a more apt description of him. For the last 10 and a half years, he has worked tirelessly to manage the day-to-day operations of this county, always thinking of how best to serve those who call this region home,” County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a statement.

Fitzgerald credited McKain’s leadership for the county’s steady property taxes, increased fund balance, and high bond ratings from rating agencies.

Other media outlets reported last summer that McKain and other Allegheny County executive branch employees received major salary increases during Fitzgerald’s final term in office.

According to salary records, McKain’s yearly compensation rose 47% between 2019 and 2022 to more than $235,000. Fitzgerald’s chief of staff Jennifer Liptak, senior deputy county manager Stephen Pilarski and director of performance and analytics M. Joanne Foerster also received large pay raises.

McKain is not the only high-profile county official to announce a departure ahead of the election for a new county executive later this year. Dr. Debra Bogen, the Allegheny County Health Department director, was recently named as the Pennsylvania secretary of health for Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration.

McKain has not said where he will work next, but an announcement is likely in the coming days. His last day with Allegheny County will be Feb. 3.

Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
