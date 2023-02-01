Pittsburgh considers whether to use Allegheny County police officers to boost Downtown patrols

Some Allegheny County police officers could begin patrolling Downtown Pittsburgh as the city tries to address concerns about safety in the neighborhood. City leaders are discussing the idea with county police officials, according to Pittsburgh’s public safety department.

A spokesperson for Mayor Gainey told WESA Tuesday that the city is “currently examining” the idea but that it was a “complex” matter.

Downtown Pittsburgh has made headlines recently after a string of fistfights, assaults and shootings. KDKA-TV reported property damage in the neighborhood after multiple shots were allegedly fired Sunday. Earlier this month, a man was shot in broad daylight not far from the Wood Street light rail station. He later died at a local hospital.

Downtown business owners have been on edge about the rise in crime and overwhelming crowds of young people.

Police data shows that property and violent offenses have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, the city is struggling to keep enough police officers on the force. According to city data, 74 Pittsburgh officers retired or resigned in 2022, and 17 have left so far this year. While Pittsburgh is budgeted to have 900 officers, it currently has about 818.

Lee Schmidt, Pittsburgh’s Public Safety director, said the city and county are still in the “early” stages of negotiating how the county could lend a hand with security. He said the city is considering it as part of an overall evaluation about how to better serve the area.

“Our chiefs are working on some plans for Downtown and they're seeing where and how the county might fit in that,” Schmidt told WESA.

An Allegheny County spokesperson said officials support assisting the city but declined to comment further.

The union that represents Pittsburgh Police officers reacted warily to the proposal. Robert Swartzwelder, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Local 1, pledged to file a labor law complaint if the plan proceeded without the union's input.

“We don’t go out into the county and do their work. They don’t come in and do our work,” he told WESA.

Swartzwelder said the union could be open to negotiating the matter but would need “to see what the details are.” He worries if the city relies on the county, it won't prioritize hiring enough city officiers to return the force to full strength.

Schmidt said the police union will be a part of future talks about the use of county officers. He told WESA that while the city and county police departments work together to staff major events, many questions remain about how a day-to-day agreement could work.

“We would have to work out exactly what their role would be,” Schmidt said. “Is it just a presence? Is it a support? Do they bring their mounted unit?”

It’s also unclear who the county officer would report to. Pittsburgh’s Police Bureau has primary jurisdiction within city limits, but county officers have a different chain of command.

Such details "are all to be determined,” Schmidt said Tuesday. “That is being worked out with the command staff from both county police and our police.”

Swartzwelder also raised other concerns. During a City Council meeting about Pittsburgh’s police staffing needs, he argued that residents can’t register complaints about county officers through city agencies like the Citizens Police Review Board.

“Where are they going to report it?” he asked. “If a county cop or county sheriff puts their hands on somebody, they own that arrest because [city police] weren't there. We didn't witness why they got involved in that incident."

During the same hearing Tuesday, councilors heard from the Gainey administration about its recruitment efforts, and from police union leaders about officer morale.

Officials spoke at length about the city’s shrinking ranks, a trend that — should it continue — could bring the department down to below 670 officers in 2025, according to Councilor Anthony Coghill. The Gainey administration asserted that after relaxing a college credit requirement for recruits, academy applications have doubled.

But union leaders warned that new recruits might not keep up with the rate of retirements and resignations. They argued low pay and low morale have prompted officers to retire or leave for other police departments. Contract talks between the city and police union went into arbitration late last year, and a deal has yet to be reached.

Schmidt said that officials are determined to bring on more recruit classes in the coming years. He characterized the discussion with the county as a way to take advantage of assistance that is immediately available.

“It’s making sure we're using all resources available and considering all options,” Schmidt contended. “Even if we were fully staffed, would it hurt in times of increased activity to have additional resources brought in?”

Swartzwelder said the best way for Pittsburgh to address safety concerns throughout the city would be to invest in its own police force.

“The city needs to do its job and hire police officers,” he said.