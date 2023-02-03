© 2023 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

City of Pittsburgh activates warming centers as temperatures drop

90.5 WESA | By Jillian Forstadt
Published February 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST
pittsburgh_river_snow_winter.jpg
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP

Six warming centers will remain open to residents in the City of Pittsburgh Friday. The city typically activates these shelters when daytime temperatures drop below 20 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts wind chill values in Pittsburgh as low as zero.

In a statement Friday, city officials stressed that all are welcome. They activated warming centers Friday morning through 7 p.m. at the following Healthy Active Living Community Centers:

  • Beechview (1555 Broadway Avenue, 15216)
  • Brighton Heights (3515 McClure Avenue, 15212)
  • Greenfield (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217)
  • Homewood (7321 Frankstown Road, 15208)
  • Sheraden (720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204)
  • South Side Market House (12th & Bingham Streets 15203)

CitiParks recreation centers across the city will also be open through the evening, with some additional hours on Saturday. They can be found at:

  • Ammon (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Arlington (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210) 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Brookline (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.   
  • Jefferson (605 Redknap Street, 15212) 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Magee (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Ormsby (79 S. 22nd Street, 15203) noon to 8 p.m.
  • Paulson (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206) noon to 8 p.m.
  • Phillips (201 Parkfield Street, 15210)  Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.    Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon
  • Warrington (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210) 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • West Penn (450 30th Street, 15219) Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,    Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jillian Forstadt
Jillian Forstadt is a general assignment reporter at 90.5 WESA. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she covered affordable housing, homelessness and rural health care at WSKG Public Radio in Binghamton, New York. Her reporting has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition.
