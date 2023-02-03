City of Pittsburgh activates warming centers as temperatures drop

Six warming centers will remain open to residents in the City of Pittsburgh Friday. The city typically activates these shelters when daytime temperatures drop below 20 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecasts wind chill values in Pittsburgh as low as zero.

Wind chill values will be uncomfortable today into tomorrow as Arctic air digs into the Northeast. Southwest flow will return warmer conditions Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Gsl4V9OXbT — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 3, 2023

In a statement Friday, city officials stressed that all are welcome. They activated warming centers Friday morning through 7 p.m. at the following Healthy Active Living Community Centers:

Beechview (1555 Broadway Avenue, 15216)

Brighton Heights (3515 McClure Avenue, 15212)

Greenfield (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217)

Homewood (7321 Frankstown Road, 15208)

Sheraden (720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204)

South Side Market House (12th & Bingham Streets 15203)

WARMING CENTERS ACTIVATED for Friday, February 3, 2023.



Due to forecasted low temperatures, CitiParks will open 6 Healthy Active Living Senior Centers as warming centers today until 7 PM.



ALL are welcome! pic.twitter.com/85BJP4J3uq — CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) February 3, 2023

CitiParks recreation centers across the city will also be open through the evening, with some additional hours on Saturday. They can be found at:

