Politics & Government

Shapiro selects 2nd Philly school official to join cabinet

By Aubri Juhasz | WHYY
Published February 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Chief Operating Officer of The School District of Philadelphia Reggie McNeil has been selected by Gov. Josh Shapiro to be part of his cabinet.
Provided
/
Office of Gov. Shaprio
Chief Operating Officer of The School District of Philadelphia Reggie McNeil has been selected by Gov. Josh Shapiro to be part of his cabinet.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has selected another Philadelphia school district official to join his cabinet.

Reggie McNeil, the district’s chief operating officer, will serve as secretary of general services, responsible for state buildings and vehicles, as well as procurement, Shapiro announced Wednesday.

Shapiro tapped the district’s chief financial officer Uri Monson to serve as his budget secretary in December. Monson stabilized the district’s finances during his nearly seven-year tenure, resulting in a significant upgrade to its credit rating.

McNeil hasn’t been with the district for as long, but still made a sizeable impact, Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a written statement.

“Reggie has been an asset to the district and will be greatly missed,” Watlington said.

Highlights of McNeil’s two-and-a-half years with the district include developing a district-wide facility improvement plan and reducing a backlog of maintenance orders by 20% in less than one year, according to the Governor’s Press Office.

“As an advocate for reform and transparency in government, I am excited to work alongside Governor Shapiro to solve problems and make sure government operates efficiently and effectively for the people of Pennsylvania,” McNeil said in a written statement.

McNeil spent 22 years in the Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps before switching to education in 2016. He served as executive director of capital programs for schools in Charleston, South Carolina before he came to Philadelphia in 2020.

The district is currently conducting a nationwide search to hire Monson’s successor and will start another one soon to replace McNeil, according to district spokesperson Monique Braxton.

