Sen. John Fetterman checks into D.C. hospital for treatment of clinical depression

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is in the hospital for the second time this month. Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Wednesday night to receive treatment for clinical depression, according to a statement released by his office Thursday.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” said Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson.

Fetterman was evaluated by the attending physician of Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, who recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed, according to Jentleson. He said Fetterman is receiving treatment voluntarily.

Fetterman, who is still recovering from a stroke he suffered days before the Democratic primary last May, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital last week after a bout of lightheadedness. He was released Friday after tests determined he had not suffered another stroke.

Fetterman’s office did not indicate how long he may need to receive treatment for his depression, but in the statement said that “John is getting the care he needs and will soon be back to himself.”

In a statement posted to her social media pages Thursday afternoon, Fetterman's wife Gisele commended her husband for "asking for help and getting the care he needs."

"After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John," she said. "This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy. For us, the kids come first."

Fetterman, 53, is in his first weeks as a U.S. Senator after winning the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey in a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman overcame a stroke days before the primary election and spent the last five months on the campaign trail recovering from the stroke.

He continues to suffer the aftereffects of the stroke, in particular with auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

The stroke nearly killed him, he has said.

Fetterman underwent surgery last year to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage two heart conditions, atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy. He spent much of the summer recovering and off the campaign trail.

