Pittsburgh pledges to study rail infrastructure in an attempt to prevent derailments

Leaders in Pittsburgh joined those in half a dozen other Western Pennsylvania municipalities Tuesday to call for an investigation into the region’s rail infrastructure, and to urge tighter rules for railroad companies.

In a joint statement, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey joined mayors of other communities to express concern about how the aftermath of the East Palestine freight train derailment could impact residents in Western Pennsylvania.

"As a region, we must continue to monitor the ongoing tragedy in East Palestine, Ohio for any potential short-term or long-term impacts we may see in order to do all we can to protect our air and water for our residents and the region’s wildlife," the statement reads.

The statement comes as crews continue cleanup efforts in nearby East Palestine, Ohio, one month a freight train derailed and hazardous chemicals were released into the environment. A second train derailed in the state over the weekend, though it was not carrying hazardous material.

Gainey was joined in the statement by East Pittsburgh Mayor Markus E. Adams, Beaver Falls Mayor Kenya Johns, Farrell Mayor Kimberly Doss, Homestead Mayor John Burwell, and Rankin Mayor Joelisa McDonald.

The six mayors called an investigation “critical” to gain “a clear picture of the state of rail infrastructure so we can safeguard our communities and hold the railroad companies accountable for any repairs that may need to be made."

Also on Tuesday, Pittsburgh City Council issued a statement demanding stricter regulation of rail companies. Council said it supports federal legislation that would require “high-hazard flammable trains to carry more advanced safety and braking equipment, as well as ... advance notification regarding the transportation of hazardous materials.”

Council also voiced support for harsher penalties for companies that violate safety regulations, and for requiring more trains to be designated as “high-hazard flammable,” safer tank cars and written gas discharge plans.

The city pledged to collect information about “the state of our rail infrastructure,” to better understand how to prevent derailments from happening within city limits. Council said it would “work collectively to focus investments and response plans in the areas that pose the greatest risk to our residents.”

Pittsburgh is no stranger to train derailments. In 2018, a Norfolk Southern train derailed near Station Square, though it wasn’t carrying hazardous materials. A federal investigation found that a broken rail track caused the accident. The Federal Railroad Administration called it a serious oversight. No injuries were reported.

Norfolk Southern owns much of the rail infrastructure in the Pittsburgh region, including the line through Station Square. That same line passes through residential neighborhoods including the South Side Flats. Constituents there have been calling city officials for weeks, according to District 3 Councilor Bruce Kraus.

Kraus said he has been “wrestling with how to appropriately respond to constituent concerns” about how the city can improve rail safety in its neighborhoods. Railway regulation is a federal responsibility. That limits what Pittsburgh can do, Kraus argued.

“The best I seem to be able to do on a local level is to reach out to responders as to how we might respond to a derailment,” he said.

Kraus suggested the city explore what role it can play in limiting railway risks by meeting with the region’s federal lawmakers to suggest changes.