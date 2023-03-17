Pittsburgh seeks 300 residents to test a citywide composting program

The City of Pittsburgh announced Friday plans to launch a citywide composting program this spring. Officials are asking 300 residents to test different composting methods during the course of five months.

“Pittsburgh is still experiencing some of the lasting ecological effects of the steel industry, such as reduced air and soil quality,” city Principal Resilience Planner Aftyn Giles said. “Composting is a great way to strengthen local soils with vital nutrients. By scaling our composting efforts citywide, we can begin to improve the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the local crops we eat.”

Composting is a key way to reduce food waste and greenhouse gas emissions. Compost can help the soil retain moisture and nutrients, and reduce the reliance on fertilizers and pesticides, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. It also reduces soil erosion and runoff.

The pilot program is funded by a $90,000 grant from the USDA Community Compost and Food Waste Production Project, which aims to develop municipal compost and food-waste production plans. According to the city, the funds first supported research about the local food systems that ultimately informed the choice of composting methods to investigate further.

The city will test several methods of composting through the program to determine which suit residents’ needs best. Methods include drop-off sites, curbside pickup service, and several styles of composting bins to keep indoors or outdoors.

The pilot will also test composting at the Homewood Healthy Active Living Center, Carrick Community Center, city farmers markets, and park shelters.

Interested residents can apply to participate in the pilot program by filling out a form on the city website. The form requests location and demographic information as well as answers to a few questions to gauge how much applicants know about composting. No experience is required.

Participants will receive composting resources provided by the city to test for 60 to 90 days before submitting feedback forms based on their experience. Those will be notified by April whether they’ve been selected to participate. The program is anticipated to launch in late spring.

In an announcement Friday, officials cited composting as a path toward making Pittsburgh a “zero-waste city.”

“We want to empower residents to create positive change in their neighborhoods,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “We are excited to see how our communities can grow with ready access to composting resources.”

