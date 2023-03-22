© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Allegheny County Council votes to repeal residency requirements for jail staff

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published March 22, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT
allegheny county jail incarceration inmates (10).JPG
An-Li Herring
/
90.5 WESA

Allegheny County Council voted unanimously to repeal residency requirements for staff at the Allegheny County Jail at a meeting Tuesday. Employees who “[perform] their primary work function(s) at the Allegheny County Jail” willno longer be required to live within county limits.

Most people who accept a job with Allegheny County must become a resident within one year if they aren’t already. Some county positions were already exempt from the requirement, including health care workers at the jail and911 telecommunications officers and shift commanders. Officials reported difficulties hiring and retaining employees for the posts when residency requirements were in place.

When the ordinance waiving the requirement was introduced in February, supporters said they hoped removing residency requirements wouldencourage more people to apply for corrections officer positions. The county jail has been dealing with what some staff say are “severe staffing shortages” at the facility, conditions they say have only worsened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jail staff, formerly incarcerated people and other community members have previously raised staffing concerns at meetings of the Jail Oversight Board, which monitors conditions at the jail. Critics said corrections officers and health care positions at the jail have been particularly difficult to fill.

Allegheny County Jail officials have maintained that the facility is “appropriately staffed.”

The issue of residency requirements is likely to be revisited in the near future. County Executive Rich Fitzgerald introduced an ordinance on Tuesday thatwould eliminate the requirement for other county staffers.

If the bill is passed by the full council, county employees including caseworkers, lifeguards and air pollution control engineers and coke oven technicians would be allowed to live outside of Allegheny County.

Fitzgerald’s bill was referred to council’s committee on government reform for review.

Tags
Politics & Government Top Story
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More