In the first round of property tax exemption challenges, Gainey challenges UPMC, CMU and others

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is moving ahead with efforts to challenge the tax-exempt status of 26 properties within the city Tuesday. This marks the first batch of properties targeted by a city-wide review of parcels owned by nonprofits.

The review is aimed at getting more properties on the city tax rolls, including those owned by large nonprofits that Gainey argues may not qualify for tax exemptions under the state’s multi-pronged “purely public charities” test. Exemptions can only be granted for “real property … which is actually and regularly used for the purposes of the institution,” according to the state Constitution.

In a release announcing the city's first set of challenges, Gainey noted that the review began officially two months ago, “and already the Law and Finance departments have identified properties that are not paying their fair share.”

The 26 parcels being challenged are located in neighborhoods across the city, and they include a UPMC facility in Oakland: the Forbes Tower complex between Atwood Street and Meyran Avenue, including its parking garage.

Activists gathered Downtown last week to call on the administration to focus its efforts on UPMC’s properties. But while large nonprofits like UPMC loom large over the review, the Gainey administration has stressed that the health system isn’t the only target of the investigation.

Other properties the city is challenging are owned by Allegheny Health Network, Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh, Propel Schools, housing development companies and private citizens. The properties include parking lots, vacant lots, houses and office space.

While houses of worship are exempt from the review, the former Holy Innocents Church building along Landis Street in Sheraden is among those being challenged: The structure is now home to the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum.

Roughly one-third of the city’s total real estate is tax-exempt. While much of that is owned by government agencies, which the review does not include, nearly 20% of the city’s real estate is tax-exempt and privately held.

More of those properties are likely to be challenged: The city said staff from the law and finance departments have so far completed reviews of 10% of the properties on their list.

In the release announcing the challenges, the city said the first batch is due to the County by the end of this month, which marks an annual deadline for assessment appeals by taxing bodies and residents alike. But officials added, “the city will continue its review and hopes to have the review completed by next March.”

The challenges were being submitted Tuesday to Allegheny County’s property assessments office.

“The next step is for the Office of Property Assessments to review our challenges and make a determination,” Gainey said. “We hope they will move expeditiously to make them pay.”