© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Pennsylvania kids might see more in-depth eye exams due to a proposed bill

WPSU | By Katie Knol
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
A child tries on new glasses in front of a mirror
Isaac Brekken
/
AP
A child tries on new glasses in front of a mirror

The Pennsylvania legislature might soon see a bill that would require in-depth eye health examinations for children. Supporters say insufficient eye exams can leave kids behind in school.

The bill, which is called Increasing the Effectiveness of Eye Health Examinations, is being put forward by Republican state Sen. Chris Gebhard. It has bipartisan support and is also being backed by the Pennsylvania Optometric Association.

Tracy Sepich, a past president of the POA and an optometrist in the State College Area, said current in-school screenings are not good enough.

"All they're looking for typically is distance vision," Sepich said. "Forty percent of students that are identified with learning disabilities have some kind of vision problem, but they aren't all checked."

The bill would require children to get exams in Kindergarten, fourth and eighth grades. Also, if a student moves to Pennsylvania from another state, they'd be required to have an eye exam before entering school.

Sepich said she's seeing eye issues in students as young as kindergarten.

"Even if they have a high intelligence level, they're not getting the information they need," Sepich said.

Sepich said she expects the bill will be considered this session, and she's optimistic due to widespread support.
Copyright 2023 WPSU. To see more, visit WPSU.

Tags
Politics & Government Top Story
Katie Knol
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More