It’s May 1 — your last chance to register to vote in the Pennsylvania primary

Pennsylvania will hold primary elections just two weeks from Tuesday, which means that today is the deadline to register to vote. It is also the last chance to submit changes to your name, address, or political party if you are already registered.

Voters can fill out the necessary paperwork online at vote.pa.gov – the Pennsylvania Department of State unveiled a Spanish-language version of the website last week.

The state also accepts voter registration forms by mail or at a PennDOT photo and driver’s license center .

This year, Pennsylvanians will elect local leaders and state court judges. In Allegheny County, the most closely watched contests include the ones for county executive and district attorney . Four Pittsburgh City Council races will also appear on the ballot, along with elections for three Allegheny County Council seats.

If you want to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot, your county election board must receive your application by May 9 at 5 p.m. Before that deadline, voters have the option of completing and returning their mail ballot immediately after applying for the form in person at their county board of elections office.

The Allegheny County Elections Division offers such “over-the-counter” voting in the lobby of the County Office Building at 542 Forbes Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. The service is available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Primary Election Day is May 16. Polling places will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.