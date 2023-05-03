© 2023 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

Democrats move pro-union amendment out of divided Pa. House

By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
The Pennsylvania State Capitol dome.
Matt Rourke
/
AP

A proposed workers' rights amendment to the state constitution passed the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House on Wednesday, the first step in a process that, if successful, will take years to complete.

Democrats in control of the chamber moved the proposal over to the Republican-controlled state Senate on a 102-99 vote. Pennsylvania constitutional amendments have to pass both chambers in two successive two-year sessions before going to voters for the final OK.

The bill would add constitutional language that state workers have “the fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively" and that no state law can interfere with it.

Republican opponents argued existing law provides ample union rights and warned the bill would make the state less competitive. The amendment “is not necessary” given that Republicans did not pass right-to-work bills when they were in the majority, said Rep. Josh Kail, a Republican from Beaver.

The proposed amendment's prime sponsor. Philadelphia Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, said in floor remarks that workers “deserve fair pay, safe working conditions, health care and predictable work schedules.”

“Simply put, they deserve to be treated with respect,” she said.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
