Politics & Government

Pennsylvania launches a second round of water assistance

90.5 WESA | By Kate Giammarise
Published July 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT
Hands being washed.
Sarah Kovash
/
90.5 WESA

Buoyed by additional federal funds, Pennsylvania is opening a second round of a water and wastewater assistance program for low-income households.

The program opens today and runs until August 11, or until the funds have run out, whichever comes first.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) initially ran last year and assisted more than 44,000 households; it ended when all the funds were expended.

Eligible households can get up to $2,500 for water bills and up to $2,500 for wastewater; funds are paid directly to utilities. The maximum income for a family of four to qualify for assistance is $41,625 annually.

State officials said earlier this year the funds for the second round of payments would come from other states that had not fully spent their federal water assistance money. The program had the support of both utility groups and low-income advocates.

For more information about income guidelines or how to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), go to www.dhs.pa.gov/waterhelp

Kate Giammarise
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She can be reached at kgiammarise@wesa.fm or 412-697-2953.
