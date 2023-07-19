Sara Innamorato resigns from state House to focus on Allegheny County executive bid

State Rep. Sara Innamorato has resigned from her position representing the 21st House District, allowing her to focus on her bid to be the next Allegheny County executive.

Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton announced the move Wednesday morning, and has scheduled a special election for the district to take place Sept. 19.

"Sara is an unwavering advocate for her neighbors and a strong voice for all working families," McClinton said in the statement. "Her tenacity and commitment are admirable, and she will be missed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.”

McClinton added that Innamorato's office will continue to provide constituent services.

Democrats enjoy a 1-vote majority in the state House, at a time when Harrisburg is mired in a budget dispute that shows no signs of being resolved any time soon. But it's not clear Innamorato's departure will have much impact on the chamber, which currently isn't even scheduled to return from summer recess until Sept. 26.

Innamorato was in her third term in Harrisburg, having been elected to the House in 2018 — a crucial early win for a progressive movement that has come to redefine Allegheny County politics.

During her time there, she fought for a "whole home repair" bill to provide financial aid to lower-income homeowners who needed to make repairs, as well as for legislation to protect longtime residents from gentrification. She won a hotly contested Democratic primary to be the county's top elected official in May.

The 21st district, which includes parts of Pittsburgh as well as nearby northern suburbs of Reserve, Shaler, Etna, and Millvale. The area is heavily Democratic, but there are no primaries in a special election. Leaders in both the Democratic and the Republican primaries will select nominees that voters to place on the Sept. 19 ballot.