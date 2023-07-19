© 2023 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

Sara Innamorato resigns from state House to focus on Allegheny County executive bid

90.5 WESA | By Chris Potter
Published July 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
Sara Innamorato
Courtesy campaign
Sara Innamorato

State Rep. Sara Innamorato has resigned from her position representing the 21st House District, allowing her to focus on her bid to be the next Allegheny County executive.

Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton announced the move Wednesday morning, and has scheduled a special election for the district to take place Sept. 19.

"Sara is an unwavering advocate for her neighbors and a strong voice for all working families," McClinton said in the statement. "Her tenacity and commitment are admirable, and she will be missed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.”

McClinton added that Innamorato's office will continue to provide constituent services.

Chris Potter

Democrats enjoy a 1-vote majority in the state House, at a time when Harrisburg is mired in a budget dispute that shows no signs of being resolved any time soon. But it's not clear Innamorato's departure will have much impact on the chamber, which currently isn't even scheduled to return from summer recess until Sept. 26.

Innamorato was in her third term in Harrisburg, having been elected to the House in 2018 — a crucial early win for a progressive movement that has come to redefine Allegheny County politics.

During her time there, she fought for a "whole home repair" bill to provide financial aid to lower-income homeowners who needed to make repairs, as well as for legislation to protect longtime residents from gentrification. She won a hotly contested Democratic primary to be the county's top elected official in May.

The 21st district, which includes parts of Pittsburgh as well as nearby northern suburbs of Reserve, Shaler, Etna, and Millvale. The area is heavily Democratic, but there are no primaries in a special election. Leaders in both the Democratic and the Republican primaries will select nominees that voters to place on the Sept. 19 ballot.

Chris Potter
Nearly three decades after leaving home for college, Chris Potter now lives four miles from the house he grew up in -- a testament either to the charm of the South Hills or to a simple lack of ambition. In the intervening years, Potter held a variety of jobs, including asbestos abatement engineer and ice-cream truck driver. He has also worked for a number of local media outlets, only some of which then went out of business. After serving as the editor of Pittsburgh City Paper for a decade, he covered politics and government at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He has won some awards during the course of his quarter-century journalistic career, but then even a blind squirrel sometimes digs up an acorn.
