Study says Pittsburgh police force is adequate, but urges restructuring

A police staffing study released Wednesday has found that Pittsburgh has an adequate number of officers, but that too many are assigned to patrol units instead of more specialized jobs.

The study found that when it comes to officers on patrol duty, the Bureau of Police “demonstrate excessively high staffing levels relative to need and risk,” and that merely “adding positions would have no appreciable impact on service.”

Mayor Ed Gainey commissioned the $180,000 evaluation from California-based Matrix Consulting Group — a consulting firm with law enforcement expertise hired to do the evaluation — last year. Its findings conflict with the picture painted by police union leaders since then.

The Fraternal Order of Police, and some city officials, have been sounding the alarm about a shrinking department as officers retire or leave for higher-paying jobs elsewhere. The city is budgeted to have 900 officers, but departures have shrunk it to fewer than 800. The study, although begun when the force was larger than it is currently, was designed to evaluate the organizational structure of the police bureau, and to make recommendations about how to reallocate officers more effectively.

A press conference to announce those recommendations is set to take place Wednesday morning. But according to an executive summary of the findings obtained by WESA, Pittsburgh’s Bureau of Police maintains an “exceptional” response time, with even the lowest priority calls getting a median response time of 16 minutes. According to Matrix, “This is a significant outlier for a large metropolitan police department.”

In fact, the study recommends that 188 patrol officers be reallocated to investigative units or other assignments.

Matrix recommends moving 45 officers to an expanded Community Resource Officer program to “conduct community engagement and problem-solving at the local level.”

The study also suggests more officers be assigned to the city’s Violent Crimes Unit “as a result of high caseloads.”

The study recommends that patrol officers be reallocated based on the needs of each zone instead of an equal number across all zones. Based on the findings of the study, Matrix recommends the following patrol staffing numbers:



Zone 1: 42 officers

Zone 2: 46 officers

Zone 3: 49 officers

Zone 4: 44 officers

Zone 5: 48 officers

Zone 6: 34 officers

The study notes that 26 vacant patrol positions could be eliminated.

The study found between 12 and 15% of service calls could be diverted to a civilian alternative response unit, keeping officers free to respond to more specialized calls. Matrix recommended that 11 new community service positions to respond to non-emergency calls and two supervisors to oversee the unit.

Gainey administration officials said the study was the first such evaluation of the bureau since 2005. And many of the findings echo priorities described by Pittsburgh’s new chief of police, Larry Scirotto.

Scirotto was confirmed as police chief at the end of May. He said earlier that month that among his top priorities was a restructuring of the bureau to maximize its current resources. Scirotto told WESA that the police bureau planned to launch a unit dedicated to aggressive recruitment of new officers.

Still, Scirotto told WESA at the time that 900 officers is “the appropriate number,” for the city’s police force based on the study’s findings and his own insight as a former city cop.

Gainey administration officials have had the results of the staffing since May, but a spokesperson said the administration wanted to install Scirotto to the position of chief before publicizing the findings.

This story will be updated.