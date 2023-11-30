Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald headed to Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission

Outgoing Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald will join the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission as its new executive director early next year, officials announced Thursday.

Though he’ll no longer be an elected official, Fitzgerald will continue to promote the region in his next job.

Allegheny County and nine surrounding counties are part of the commission, which plans and prioritizes the use of state and federal transportation funding and establishes economic development priorities for the region. SPC is also a federally certified metropolitan planning organization and local development district.

Fitzgerald, who is term-limited, has served as county executive since 2012 and was a long-time member of county council prior to his election to the county’s top office. He will join SPC in January, after he departs the position.

“While I’ve always had a regional focus, I look forward to putting my skills and relationships to work for all 10 of our counties. Together, we will continue to concentrate on infrastructure, communication, economic development, workforce and quality of life issues for our region,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.

Fitzgerald was a member of SPC’s executive committee during his tenure as county executive.

He’ll oversee a staff of 50 in his new role and spearhead the group’s work improving infrastructure, communication, economic development and quality of life issues in the region.

SPC’s current executive director, Vincent Valdes will retire at the end of the year. Fitzgerald will begin his new role on Jan. 2, after his successor, Democrat Sara Innamorato, is sworn in as the next county executive.