Pa. Congressional delegation firmly behind decision to expel George Santos

Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation voted overwhelmingly to expel New York Republican George Santos from the House of Representatives Friday.

Only three of the 17 representatives did not support expulsion.

Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Perry, of York County, and Guy Reschenthaler, of suburban Pittsburgh, voted against expulsion; Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, of Butler, did not vote.

Five Republicans joined all nine of the state’s Democratic members of Congress in voting to expel Santos after the House Ethics Committee found significant evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Dwight Evans, a Philadelphia Democrat, tweeted he felt deeply troubled by the repeated serious lies Santos was caught in and what he called the repeated shielding of him by House Republican leadership.

He noted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that several top Republican leaders voted against expulsion.

I will vote to EXPEL Rep. George Santos from the House. I’m deeply troubled by the repeated serious lies that he has been caught in, the serious allegations in the House Ethics Committee report, and the repeated shielding of him by House Republican leadership. — Congressman Dwight Evans🟧 (@RepDwightEvans) December 1, 2023

Democrat Madeleine Dean tweeted that service in Congress demands truth, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

Today I voted to expel Rep. George Santos.



The privilege of serving in Congress demands truth, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.



The House Ethics Committee’s report clearly showed that Mr. Santos consistently failed to meet this standard. pic.twitter.com/80G7SmE2wx — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) December 1, 2023

The House Ethics Committee’s report, she wrote, clearly showed Santos consistently failed to meet this standard.

Overall, the House voted 311-to-114 to expel, which is more than the two-thirds threshold needed.

This marks the first time since the Civil War that the House has expelled a member who had not been criminally convicted.

Of the previous expulsions in the House, three were for disloyalty to the Union during the Civil War.

The remaining two occurred after the lawmakers were convicted of crimes in federal court.

Here is how the Pennsylvania delegation voted:

H. Res. 878

On agreeing to the resolution providing for the expulsion of U.S. Rep. George Santos from the U.S. House of Representatives. A “yes” vote was in favor of expelling of Santos.

Voting yes:

Rep. Brendan F. Boyle, D-Philadelphia

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Lackawanna County

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Philadelphia

Rep. Christopher R. Deluzio, D-Allegheny County

Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Philadelphia

Rep. Brian K. Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester County

Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County

Rep. Summer L. Lee, D-Allegheny County

Rep. Dan Meuser, Republican-Luzerne County

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Delaware County

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster County

Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Centre County

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh County

Voting no:

Rep. Scott Perry, R-York County

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington County

Not voting:

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler County

Read more from our partners, WITF.