U.S. Rep. Glenn 'GT' Thompson has prostate cancer, says he will continue to work

U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, but said he feels well and plans to keep working.

A Republican from Centre County, Thompson has served in the U.S. House since January 2009.

He issued a statement Tuesday saying he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer after a routine physical and subsequent tests.

“While this diagnosis is a surprise, I feel well, and I will continue my work representing the people of Pennsylvania’s 15th District," Thompson said.

He goes on to say that, “Anyone who’s worked with me knows I am a person of faith as well as an eternal optimist, both of which will guide me as I undergo treatment.”

Thompson, 64, is chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

The sprawling 15th Congressional district he represents covers counties in central and northwestern Pennsylvania. U.S. House seats will be up for election in 2024.

Here is Thompson's full statement:

"After a routine physical and subsequent tests, I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this diagnosis is a surprise, I feel well, and I will continue my work representing the people of Pennsylvania’s 15th District.

"Anyone who’s worked with me knows I am a person of faith as well as an eternal optimist, both of which will guide me as I undergo treatment. I am grateful to my medical team, my family, everyone I work with and represent in Congress.

"My faith in God is strong and I will tackle this head on. I appreciate both prayers and privacy during this time."

