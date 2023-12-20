Pittsburgh police continue to face staff shortage entering 2024

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police remains nearly 100 officers short of a fully staffed police force in the final month of 2023. Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto told Pittsburgh City Council at budget hearings for 2024 that if every recruit currently enrolled at the police academy joins the bureau, it will have 817 officers.

Currently 45 recruits are training at the police academy. There are 27 recruits in the July 2023 class and 18 in the November class. The July cohort will be operational in April 2024, and the November cohort sometime between June and July.

Pittsburgh Police lost 69 officers in 2023 due to 43 resignations, 25 retirements and one death. There are 26 additional officers who are eligible for retirement by the end of the year.

Robert Swartzwelder, president of Pittsburgh’s Fraternal Order of Police, said 2023 has the highest number of police resignations in the 11 years it’s been tracked by the police union.

Swartzwelder said there is a high resignation rate because the Pittsburgh police bureau can't compete with surrounding departments. He said pay and benefits for Pittsburgh police are lacking, and working conditions are suboptimal because of practices like forced overtime.

"These young officers today are going to say, 'Well, wait a minute. I can make more money, I have less strain on my personal life, so I'm going to go there,'" said Swartzwelder.

Recruitment efforts underway

Scirotto spoke to WESA in May about launching a new unit within the police department dedicated to recruiting and mentoring new officers. At the time, he estimated this unit would be staffed by six police employees. To date, he says only one officer has been assigned for whom recruiting is a secondary responsibility.

Scirotto maintains that the goal is to have six police staff working this unit, and that those responsibilities will be secondary for all but one or two assigned officers.

“Especially facing the number of officers that are retiring at this point going into 2024, with a lot less personnel than we thought we would have,” he said.

Scirotto is confident about recruitment efforts going into 2024.

“I am not overly concerned with our departures. I believe we will meet and exceed that in 2024. We have not recruited in five years, maybe with any real intention, for the last decade. We allowed that to be the responsibility of human resources. And while they do a great job in the processing, their skill set isn't recruiting police officers. That’s our responsibility,” he said.

The college credit requirement for police recruits was removed last fall. Since the late 1990s, recruits were required to complete 60 college credits prior to entering the police academy. Now there is no college requirement for officers, they only need a high school diploma or GED certificate.

Critics of the credit elimination say it could attract less qualified candidates for police jobs. Lewis Irwin, a political science professor at Duquesne University, said lowering education requirements for police can make staffing issues worse because it can create a need for more on-the-job training which further expends police resources.

“You want your police officers to be well-educated. You want them to understand aspects of sociology and criminology, criminal justice … We want our police officers to be the best among us, not to be folks that are just meeting a minimum standard,” said Irwin.

2024 staffing plans

Pittsburgh has previously budgeted 900 police officers, but Mayor Ed Gainey’s 2024 budget reduced this number to 850, with the goal of increasing to 875 in 2026 and 900 in 2027. This cut only exists on paper, because the bureau is operating with less than the budgeted amount of officers. This budget change allows the city to fund other initiatives in the meantime.

Having an understaffed police force can result in overworked officers and shortages for covering patrols, according to Irwin. Swartzwelder said it can also lead to slower response times.

“We need our law enforcement to be on the beat. We need our law enforcement to have opportunities to de-stress and to decompress … Any time you have fewer people, even as work requirements increase, it's a pretty toxic mix and it can often express itself in the form of incidents between the police force and the public that they serve,” said Irwin.

Some solutions to staffing issues suggested by Swartzwelder include cutting back on which calls police respond to, reducing large city events like marathons and light up nights that expend police resources, and increasing police pay.