Here's how to recycle your live Christmas tree in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County
Many Pittsburghers will soon begin boxing up their holiday decorations for the year — including their Christmas trees. City and county officials are encouraging households with a live tree to consider recycling them at one of 20 locations over the new few weeks.
All decorations — including ornaments, netting, tinsel and tree stands — must be removed before the tree is dropped off.
Trees collected by the county will be chipped into mulch and used throughout the county’s park system. Mulch from trees collected by the city will be made available to the public for free pickup this spring.
County residents can drop off Christmas trees through Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. until dusk at drop-off locations in all nine county parks:
- Boyce Park – Soccer fields parking lot
- Deer Lakes Park – Veterans shelter parking lot
- Harrison Hills Park – Parking lot at Chipmunk and Cottontail Drives
- Hartwood Acres Park – Middle Road parking lot
- North Park – Swimming pool parking lot
- Round Hill Park – Alfalfa shelter parking lot
- Settlers Cabin Park – Wave pool parking lot
- South Park – Wave pool parking lot
- White Oak Park – Chestnut Shelter parking lot
City residents can bring their trees to one of 11 city facilities through Jan. 26. Drop-off hours are largely 8 a.m. to dusk, though times at some locations vary:
- Allegheny Center – Sue Murray swimming pool
- Brighton Heights – Jack Stack swimming pool
- Brookline – Brookline Recreation Center
- Hazelwood – Public Works 3rd division (weekdays, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
- Pittsburgh Zoo – Zoo parking lot from Baker Street
- Homewood North – Public Works 2nd division (Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Perry North/Observatory Hill – Public Works 1st division
- South Side – Southside Riverfront Park
- Squirrel Hill South – Schenley Park
- Sheraden – Sheraden Park
- West End – Public Works 5th division (Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Residents of Pittsburgh’s eastern neighborhoods can also register to have their live trees picked up curbside by local Girl Scout Troops 52498, 55286, 52482 and 55258 in exchange for a $5 donation.
More than 4,600 Christmas trees were diverted from landfills by the programs last year.