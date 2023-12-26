Here's how to recycle your live Christmas tree in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County

Many Pittsburghers will soon begin boxing up their holiday decorations for the year — including their Christmas trees. City and county officials are encouraging households with a live tree to consider recycling them at one of 20 locations over the new few weeks.

All decorations — including ornaments, netting, tinsel and tree stands — must be removed before the tree is dropped off.

Trees collected by the county will be chipped into mulch and used throughout the county’s park system. Mulch from trees collected by the city will be made available to the public for free pickup this spring.

County residents can drop off Christmas trees through Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. until dusk at drop-off locations in all nine county parks:



City residents can bring their trees to one of 11 city facilities through Jan. 26. Drop-off hours are largely 8 a.m. to dusk, though times at some locations vary:

Residents of Pittsburgh’s eastern neighborhoods can also register to have their live trees picked up curbside by local Girl Scout Troops 52498, 55286, 52482 and 55258 in exchange for a $5 donation.

More than 4,600 Christmas trees were diverted from landfills by the programs last year.