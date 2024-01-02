© 2024 90.5 WESA
Sara Innamorato to be inaugurated as first female Allegheny County executive today

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published January 2, 2024 at 6:26 AM EST
Rep. Sara Innamorato and Gov. Tom Wolf came to Sharpsburg Monday to renew their calls for Republican state legislators to approve $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania residents.
Oliver Morrison
/
90.5 WESA
Sara Innamorato, then serving as a state representative, speaking at an event in 2022 with Gov. Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. Innamorato will become western Pennsylvania's most powerful elected official after being sworn in as Allegheny County executive today.

Democrat Sara Innamorato will be inaugurated as Allegheny County’s first female county executive today.

Innamorato, a former state representative, will become the most powerful elected official in western Pennsylvania when she’s sworn in at noon.

As county executive, Innamorato will control $3 billion a year in spending, appoint officials to county boards and bodies, and have a seat on the county elections board ahead of a presidential election.

She fought through a contentious six-way Democratic primary before narrowly defeating Republican Joe Rockey in November.

She’s promised to take county government in a more progressive direction than predecessor Rich Fitzgerald.

But her transition team includes both progressives and moderates — a mix that could signal her administration’s priorities for her time in office.

County row officers will also be sworn in Tuesday. Erica Rocchi Brusselars will succeed John Weinstein as county treasurer.

Controller Corey O’Connor will be sworn in for his first full term. He was appointed to the position by Governor Tom Wolf last year.
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
