Sara Innamorato to be inaugurated as first female Allegheny County executive today

Democrat Sara Innamorato will be inaugurated as Allegheny County’s first female county executive today.

Innamorato, a former state representative, will become the most powerful elected official in western Pennsylvania when she’s sworn in at noon.

As county executive, Innamorato will control $3 billion a year in spending, appoint officials to county boards and bodies, and have a seat on the county elections board ahead of a presidential election.

She fought through a contentious six-way Democratic primary before narrowly defeating Republican Joe Rockey in November.

She’s promised to take county government in a more progressive direction than predecessor Rich Fitzgerald.

But her transition team includes both progressives and moderates — a mix that could signal her administration’s priorities for her time in office.

County row officers will also be sworn in Tuesday. Erica Rocchi Brusselars will succeed John Weinstein as county treasurer.

Controller Corey O’Connor will be sworn in for his first full term. He was appointed to the position by Governor Tom Wolf last year.