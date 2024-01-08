Pittsburgh City Council begins new legislative session with Daniel Lavelle as president

Pittsburgh City Council embarked on a new legislative term Monday by choosing a new council president, as the body positions itself for the second half of Mayor Ed Gainey’s term in office.

District 6 Councilor Daniel Lavelle was unanimously elected president by all nine members.

“One of the greatest honors is for your peers to elect you and to ask you to be in leadership,” said Lavelle, pledging to use the position to “build the most equitable city possible.”

Lavelle replaces Theresa Kail Smith, who has said she does not intend to run for re-election in 2025, and has made no secret of wanting to step back from her role leading council in the final two years of her term.

Multiple fifth-floor insiders tell WESA that Lavelle headed one of two potential slates for council leadership under consideration last week. District 4 Councilor Anthony Coghill had expressed an interest in the position — and may well have taken a more aggressive approach to relations with the mayor’s office.

“I take on the big-city hard issues like homelessness, understaffing of the police department. I kind of feel like I’m built for it,” he told WESA. When it came to Gainey, he added, “We need a counterbalance … and I think I’ve proven to be very independent on this council in pretty much all arenas.”

Still, he said, “I don’t think Daniel will be a rubber stamp for the mayor by any means” — and he said his own vote for Lavelle demonstrated his faith.

Lavelle was in fact nominated for the role by Kail Smith, who has sometimes criticized the administration. And he told reporters Monday that he would be an independent voice in city government.

“I’ve been very clear with the administration that my job is to work on behalf of all members and advocate on their behalf,” he said.

After Lavelle was elected, he appointed District 8’s Erika Strassburger as chair of council’s finance and law committee, typically the most coveted committee spot and one that allows her to run council’s weekly standing committee meetings. District 1 Councilor Bobby Wilson was unanimously elected as council’s pro tempore.

Lavelle also set the rest of council's committee assignments Monday which put Anthony Coghill as the chair of Public Safety and Wellness, Barb Warwick as the chair of Public Works and Infrastructure, Bob Charland as the chair of Human Resources, Bobby Wilson as the chair of Land Use and Economic Development, Theresa Kail Smith as the chair of Recreation, Youth and Senior Services, Deb Gross as the chair of Innovation, Performance Asset Management and Technology and Khari Mosley as the chair of Intergovernmental and Educational Affairs.

Both Charland (District 3) and Mosley (District 9) are beginning their first terms, and were sworn in during a raucous standing-room-only ceremony in council chambers. Their terms usher in a new era as council’s longest-serving members — Bruce Kraus and Ricky Burgess — retire from public office.

Charland previously served as Kraus’ chief of staff after a stint in Councilor Anthony Coghill’s office. During public remarks Monday, he said he hoped new blood in council could drive new policy ideas and more independence for the body.

“I hope this ushers in a new era of Pittsburgh City Council where we can stand on our own and claim our own authority,” said Charland. “I ask for your grace as I come in spitting vinegar like many of you once did.”

Mosley — who was sworn in by his wife, Common Pleas Judge Chelsa Wagner — called the moment the honor of his life. During his remarks, he described Pittsburgh as a city in a critical moment in history.

“I believe our city is experiencing a transformational moment and our generation has been tasked with the responsibility to seize a once-in-a-century opportunity… to build a prosperous Pittsburgh,” Mosley said. “It’s time for us to put pen to paper and write our chapter in the annals of Pittsburgh excellence.”

Councilor Barb Warwick (District 5) was sworn in for a full four-year term after completing the remainder of former Councilor Corey O’Connor’s final term. (O’Connor left his seat to become the Allegheny County Controller in 2022.)

Councilors Bobby Wilson (District 1) and Deb Gross (District 7) were sworn in for their second and third terms, respectively after winning re-election last fall.

Pittsburgh’s new City Controller Rachael Heisler, was sworn into office Monday afternoon. Heisler replaces longtime Controller Mike Lamb, who after 15 years decided against running for re-election in favor of seeking the Allegheny County Executive office. She is the first woman in city history to hold the controller’s post.

Gainey made his own appearance in City Council chambers on Monday, when he praised council’s choice in leadership.

“You’re definitely deserving,” he told Lavelle.

“I believe nothing can overcome us working together to change this city,” Gainey added, noting the city’s investment in community rec centers, a 30% reduction in homicide cases and the rebuilding of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

“The residents of our great city want us to work together in order to do all that we can,” Gainey said. “When we come together, there’s nothing we can’t do.”