Allegheny County sued over ballot drop-off locations

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published March 14, 2024 at 2:04 PM EDT
A man puts envelopes in a bin.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Allegheny County workers scan mail-in and absentee ballots at the Allegheny County Election Division Elections warehouse in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Allegheny County’s plan to operate five staffed ballot drop-off locations in the lead-up to the April primary election violates Pennsylvania election law and the Commonwealth’s Sunshine Act, a new lawsuit alleges.

Sam DeMarco, a member of Allegheny County Council and the Board of Elections, filed suit against the county and County Executive Sara Innamorato Thursday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Four county voters are also plaintiffs in the case.

They argue that Innamorato did not obtain approval from the Board of Elections or receive public input before going forward with the drop-off plan, as required by law.

The filing Thursday asks a judge to order an injunction and stop the county from opening the additional drop-off locations until the county executive complies with the laws.

Innamorato announced the drop-off locations in February, citing the need to “[expand] access to voting, while maintaining the safety and security of our elections.”

DeMarco and fellow Board of Elections member Bethany Hallam criticized the administration for circumventing the three-member board, of which the county executive is the chair.

In February, Innamorato spokesperson Abigail Gardner said that because the satellite locations will not offer complete voting services, such as early voting, the administration believed it wasn't necessary to involve the board.

Gardner declined to comment on the suit Thursday, but she noted the Board of Elections is scheduled to meet next week and vote on the ballot-return sites.

This story will be updated.
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich reports on Allegheny County government for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
