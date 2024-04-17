Allegheny County outlines plans in response to community survey

Three months after taking office, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato released an action plan in response to the results of a wide-ranging survey launched by her administration early this year.

Officials said nearly 19,000 people — about 1.5% of all county residents — responded to the online All In Allegheny Community Survey, which Innamorato called the survey the “largest, most diverse and most inclusive” community engagement initiative in county history.

The survey drew responses from each of the county’s 130 municipalities.

On Wednesday, Innamorato pledged to address 91 community priorities identified in the survey during the next four years. Policy areas included in the action plan range from transportation and infrastructure to housing and human services.

Short-term goals include expanding a Pittsburgh Regional Transit pilot program offering reduced fares. Starting June 3, all residents age 18-65 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and their children will be eligible for half-fare rides.

More than 14,500 Allegheny County residents, including nearly 5,000 children, participated in the initial Department of Human Services initiative. Officials estimated that more than 80,000 SNAP recipients could benefit when the program becomes permanent.

Other actions identified in the survey, such as expansion of local affordable housing, will take more time.

In the meantime, Innamorato said her No. 1 priority is investing in county employees.

“That investment is going to make sure that we can deliver on all the other things like comprehensive public safety, like affordable housing, like free and fair elections. And so it all starts with investing in the people who are in county government,” she said.

Innamorato referred to the plan as a “living document” and noted that her administration hopes to accomplish more than the 91 priorities on the list.

“This is just a down payment for our communities on what we have committed to doing and delivering for each and every one of them.”

Innamorato said her administration will continue to solicit feedback from residents.

Find the full plan here.