As Biden visits Pittsburgh, he proposes tripling tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum

President Joe Biden's visit to Pittsburgh Wednesday will focus on his efforts to protect domestic steel production from Chinese exports, including his support for tripling tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum.

The speech will likely draw upon Biden's longtime support of unions, and underscore battle lines on an issue that his presumptive Republican challenger, Donald Trump, has long made a defining issue of his previous runs for the White House.

Biden will deliver remarks this afternoon at the United Steelworkers headquarters Downtown, and the gist of those remarks was previewed for reporters in a call Tuesday evening. The White House argues its investments in infrastructure and American manufacturing were bearing fruit, but as national economic advisor Lael Brainard told reporters, "We also have to protect those investments and those workers from unfair exports associated with China's industrial over-capacity."

Biden is seeking to that commitment with a number of initiatives the administration sketched out Tuesday. They include Biden's call to triple tariffs on Chinese metal and steel, which the administration says the country is dumping on the export market, once a review by the Office of the United States Trade Representative is complete.

The Biden administration is also seeking to investigate cases in which steel-related products have allegedly been dumped on domestic markets. And it says it is working with the Mexican government to assure that the Chinese don't use operations in that country as a pass-through to get Chinese exports into the American market.

Bureau of Labor Statistics data suggests that while Pittsburgh-area manufacturing employment has recovered from a sharp drop during the coronavirus pandemic, it has not reversed a long-term decline.

Still, there has been good news for the area, including federal support for next-generation battery manufacturing in Turtle Creek, a recent decision by the Department of Energy to step back from proposed regulations that could have decimated production of grain-oriented electrical steel in Butler. The proposal drew bipartisan criticism from lawmakers.

A fact sheet issued by the administration Tuesday suggests Biden will also address an issue of local interest: the proposed sale of U.S. Steel to Japan-based Nippon Steel.

Biden has already signaled his opposition to that deal, which has been widely opposed in Washington. U.S. Steel shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the deal, which could be blocked after a review by the federal Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States.

"President Biden will continue to make clear that U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and that it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated," the White House asserts.

The United Steelworkers, whose employees work at the company's Pittsburgh-area facilities, has opposed the Nippon Steel acquisition, preferring a proposed purchase by Cleveland Cliffs. And Biden is also taking up a request by the USW and other unions to review China's efforts to enlarge its shipbuilding operations.

The USW's leadership has already endorsed Biden's bid for re-election. And while Biden's stop in Pittsburgh is an official White House visit, rather than a campaign event, there are obvious political overtones.

Donald Trump has made a pugnacious approach to foreign trade, and vocal support for American manufacturing a cornerstone of his political career. But the Biden fact sheet none-too-subtly questions whether that emphasis has translated into real gains for workers.

"President Biden is making historic investments in American steel and manufacturing that are a sharp contrast with the previous Administration," the fact sheet asserts. "While the previous Administration failed to deliver an infrastructure bill, President Biden’s spurring hundreds of billions of dollars in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments."

Those investments, it says, include investments in greener steelmaking in Ohio and Pennsylvania — moves the administration says "will support the economic comeback of steel communities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the South and Midwest, so the U.S. Steel industry can remain competitive as the global leader in low-carbon iron and steel products."

Biden's travel itinerary this week, meanwhile, suggests the key role Pennsylvania will play in determining the outcome of this year's presidential election. His stop in Pittsburgh is his second visit to the state in so many days: On Tuesday, he made a speech about tax policy in his childhood hometown of Scranton, and he is set to visit Philadelphia tomorrow.