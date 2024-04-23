Democratic incumbents Salisbury, McAndrew face primary challengers in Pittsburgh’s eastern suburbs

Voters in two state House Districts east of Pittsburgh will either confirm or reject the incumbents that party leaders played a key part in choosing a year ago. And in one of those races, the outcome could be an early test of whether the region’s top progressive leaders have coattails.

Incumbents Joe McAndrew and Abigail Salisbury won special elections last year to fill seats left vacant in the 32nd and 34th districts, respectively.

McAndrew replaced the late Anthony DeLuca last year in a district that includes Penn Hills, Verona, Oakmont, and Plum.

Salisbury, meanwhile, filled a seat once held by Congresswoman Summer Lee in a district that covers a sliver of Pittsburgh and a dozen communities to the east, among them Braddock, Churchill, Edgewood, Forest Hills, Swissvale, and Wilkinsburg.

(A third special election, the contest to replace Lt. Gov. Austin Davis in the 35th district, was won by Matthew Gergely, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.)

Incumbency is usually a powerful disincentive to challengers: No other incumbents in Allegheny County faced primary challenges this year. But McAndrew and Salisbury have just a year in Harrisburg under their belts, and each has been locked in a rematch with a challenger from last year. McAndrew, who once served as the executive director of the Democratic Party’s apparatus in Allegheny County, faced Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese. Salisbury, an attorney from Swissvale who specializes in nonprofit law, again contended with Ashley Comans, a Wilkinsburg school board member and longtime progressive political activist.

Both challengers have argued that this year’s primary has been the first time voters have had a meaningful say. As Calabrese put it when she launched her bid earlier this year, “Voters deserve a choice, and I will give them one."

That’s because there is no primary in a special election. Instead, Democratic nominees were chosen by the members of the party’s local committee, two of which represent each voting precinct. McAndrew and Salisbury both won that contest, all but assuring their victories that year.

Both races proceeded quietly this year, overshadowed by Summer Lee’s bid for reelection and other contests. Salisbury again won the backing of party committeepeople — though this time the vote did not have any binding effect on voters. Calabrese entered the race too late to challenge McAndrew for the endorsement at all.

Both incumbents also garnered the support of area unions, and McAndrew also won the endorsement of Planned Parenthood’s state political arm; Calabrese has expressed personal ambivalence about abortion in the past. (Planned Parenthood made no endorsement in the Comans/Salisbury race: Both support abortion rights.)

But the race in the 34th took a turn when the region’s top three elected officials — Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, and Lee herself — publicly endorsed Comans late in the race. Salisbury’s colleagues in Harrisburg bristled at the move, which was seen as an effort to target one of their own based on personal relationships rather than any failure of Salisbury to support the Democratic agenda. But Comans out-fundraised Salisbury in the weeks leading up to the primary, and going into Tuesday, many political observers expected a close race.

Salisbury did not endear herself to progressives in 2022, when she unsuccessfully challenged Lee’s state House re-election bid before winning it in the following year's special. The outcome Tuesday will almost inevitably be seen as a reflection on the power of progressive coattails, as the county’s top leaders try to remake the political scene in their own images.

But prior to the polls closing Gainey, for one, pushed back on that interpretation.

“That’s all politics. We throw around the word ‘influence’ so much,” he said. “It’s about the people. Just let the people speak and let us do the work of the people.”

Gainey cited personal loyalty and longstanding family ties as the reason for his support, along with the fact that Comans, a Black woman from Wilkinsburg, could speak to the needs of underserved communities.

“I know how important voting is, but we also need a voice,” he said.

Tuesday’s winners will likely have put the toughest part of the race behind them. Both the 32nd and 34th districts are heavily Democratic: Neither has a Republican on the ballot this spring, though a nominee could emerge through a write-in effort.